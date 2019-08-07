Menta Capital Trimmed Position in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $672,360 as Stock Declined; As Dominion Res Va New (D) Shares Declined, Leavell Investment Management Lifted Stake

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 7.60 million shares traded or 91.95% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 25,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 16,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 41,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 3.86M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership reported 88,455 shares stake. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 14,489 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 139,814 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com owns 243,574 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Edgestream Partners LP reported 0.49% stake. Advisory Svcs Network Lc stated it has 104 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 87,057 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. City Holdg accumulated 680 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 2.12 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 1.14 million were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Srb Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldg has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 3.62 million shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.18 million for 15.39 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Juniper Networks Buys Mist Systems For $405M: 2 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire HTBASE – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks flat with in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,200 shares to 13,428 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares to 14,551 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,884 shares, and cut its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Verus Partners Incorporated reported 23,428 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 0.08% or 6,638 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Glenview Bank & Trust Dept has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 335 are held by Interactive Financial Advsrs. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brown Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 907,358 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.02M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 24,592 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 1,110 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn owns 10,780 shares. Rowland & Communication Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 3,473 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 184,603 shares. Pnc Financial Gp invested in 0.15% or 1.96 million shares.