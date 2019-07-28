Menta Capital Trimmed Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding by $672,360; Market Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $8.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 25,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 41,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 5.33 million shares traded or 57.63% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,321 shares to 35,120 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.