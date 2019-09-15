Menta Capital Stake in Progress Software (PRGS) Cut by $481,600; Provident Investment Management Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Raised by $17.77 Million as Market Value Declined

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 555,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.87M, up from 576,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 69.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218,000, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 258,194 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,086 shares to 335,829 shares, valued at $58.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 46,274 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 152,764 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,800 shares. Massachusetts-based Northeast Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 9,580 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kistler reported 580 shares stake. Macquarie Group holds 18,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 74,762 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.73% or 1.75 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 113,330 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Communication.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 17,798 shares to 33,306 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39 million for 16.79 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.