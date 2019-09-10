Menta Capital Stake in National Instrs (NATI) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined; Sessa Capital Im LP Lifted Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $22.32 Million

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 175.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 12,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 667,243 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 229.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 114,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $235.54. About 4.78M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla engineering chief Doug Field takes a break – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 16/04/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS HAVE REVIEWED AND CONFIRMED THAT THE RECORDED INJURIES REVEAL DISPUTED TO CO WERE PROPERLY RECORDED BY TESLA; 11/04/2018 – BI UK: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 30/05/2018 – TESLA MODEL 3 GETS CONSUMER REPORT RECOMMENDATION AFTER BRAKING UPDATE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD CONDUCTING FIELD INVESTIGATION INTO FATAL TESLA CRASH IN MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Amir Efrati: EXCLUSIVE:-Lyft’s “Perseus” project led by ex-Tesla exec may turn co into fleet manager-New shared ri; 30/05/2018 – Another Tesla driving in autopilot mode has been involved in an accident; 24/03/2018 – Tesla’s Musk Requests First-quarter Production ‘slow Down’ In Norway: Reports — MarketWatch

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 5,333 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 6,937 shares. 99,287 are owned by Aperio Lc. Stifel Fincl holds 44,208 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp has 25,610 shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 92,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Inc holds 0.03% or 80,795 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has 30,521 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Llc invested in 184,492 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.09% or 21,032 shares. 649,670 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 20,833 shares to 36,813 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exp World Holdings Inc by 32,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,953 shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Glob Strategies Lc stated it has 1,185 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 130 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 476 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 36,981 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 96 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 10,060 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 13,024 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fort Point Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,660 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 328,338 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 184,273 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 91,000 shares. Whitnell And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sigma Planning Corp has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1.26M shares to 99,700 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,539 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.