Menta Capital Raised Its Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $965,472 as Stock Price Declined; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $920,239

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 349.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 20,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 25,868 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 5,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 2.95M shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 17,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 153,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, down from 170,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10,748 shares to 15,152 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 34,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 5,643 shares to 21,257 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 4,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

