Menta Capital Position in Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Has Decreased by $536,192 as Market Valuation Rose; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Market Value Rose, Holder Towle & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $4.91 Million

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 224,078 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500.

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 4.07M shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $2.14 million activity. Another trade for 3,261 shares valued at $181,609 was made by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER on Friday, February 8. CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L also sold $212,466 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Thursday, January 10. THOMPSON J KENNETH also sold $441,923 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Wednesday, February 6. $623,895 worth of stock was sold by CARTER BRIAN N on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Asset One Ltd reported 99,748 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital And Equity invested in 0.03% or 77,526 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,591 shares. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company reported 240 shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 95 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 769,220 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.05% or 31,876 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Co holds 0.15% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 30,041 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 56,896 shares. Sg Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 58,195 shares. Smithfield holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 1,970 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 342 shares in its portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20,114 shares to 25,868 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $44.45M for 25.44 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.49 million for 8.95 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.