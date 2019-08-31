Menta Capital Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Raised as Stock Value Rose; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 121.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 2,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 4,729 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $298.4. About 337,017 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Chip Prns holds 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,141 shares. Northeast Mgmt accumulated 3,495 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 36,810 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Clarkston Prns Ltd Co accumulated 532 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madrona Fincl Svcs Ltd Co stated it has 858 shares. Putnam Invs reported 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Osborne Prns Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 9,030 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 215,097 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Company reported 11,453 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 50,179 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lesa Sroufe And stated it has 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 20,833 shares to 36,813 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Pension Serv reported 0.1% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Everence Capital holds 0.11% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,443 shares. Horizon Limited Liability owns 1,024 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 1,016 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 6,314 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,020 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 16,296 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed stated it has 0.18% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bb&T has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 71,595 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 509,145 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment stated it has 30,834 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.