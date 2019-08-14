Menta Capital Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Has Lowered by $343,936 as Share Price Rose; As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stock Value Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake by $447,120

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 11,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 100,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 111,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 896,085 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 10,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 15,152 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 2.75 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades CF Industries On Strong Q2, Improving 2020 Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 247,465 shares. 615,026 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. M&T Retail Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 11,558 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 1.27M shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.19% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). U S Invsts stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. The New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.25% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Prudential Fincl stated it has 206,665 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 45,197 shares stake. Edgestream Partners LP invested in 117,904 shares. 548,831 are owned by Citigroup. Moreover, Bbr Prns Lc has 0.11% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 72,990 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 7,836 shares to 89,235 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tips Bond (TIP) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,846 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Low Duration Oppos Etf.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20,114 shares to 25,868 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Citizens Bankâ€™s median pay rises by more than $4,000 – Boston Business Journal” on March 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Cap Management Lc invested in 1.55 million shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1,555 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. The Illinois-based North Star Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 417,704 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.28 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 589,274 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.23% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Blackrock holds 0.06% or 43.79M shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.08% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3,500 shares. Polar Llp has invested 0.07% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 732,396 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.18% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 888,863 shares.