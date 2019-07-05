Menta Capital Maintains Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 203.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 2,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, up from 1,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.83. About 500,154 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00 million, down from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. It is down 36.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. 40,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $8.65 million were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. The insider BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87 million. ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $20.42 million for 15.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

