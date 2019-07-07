Menta Capital Lowered Kimco Rlty (KIM) Position as Share Value Rose; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Share Value Declined, Tang Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.79 Million Its Position

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 484,652 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.76 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.94M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 15,838 shares in its portfolio. 17.58 million are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 22,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 77,639 shares. Amp Capital has invested 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa accumulated 346,218 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 496,085 shares. 94,019 were reported by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 57,280 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 813,614 shares. Synovus Financial owns 40,768 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancshares & Tru invested in 621 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 54,454 shares. Loeb Ptnrs reported 700 shares stake. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 32,454 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20,114 shares to 25,868 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 EPS, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

