Menta Capital Lowered Its Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Position by $536,192 as Shares Rose; Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Capital Southwest (CSWC) by $1.65 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 45,286 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The hedge fund held 3,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 78,989 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,700 shares. Eagle Advisors Llc reported 12,110 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp reported 0% stake. 634,902 are held by First Manhattan. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 39,728 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gp Limited owns 1.41 million shares. 28,794 are held by Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated. Raymond James And Assocs reported 111,482 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited holds 0.01% or 42,578 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 20,550 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 12,525 shares. 52,289 were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15,525 shares to 25,425 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 122,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).