Menta Capital Lifted Its Pulte Group (PHM) Stake; XIAOMI COMMON SHARES (XIACF) SI Increased By 14.73%

XIAOMI CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XIACF) had an increase of 14.73% in short interest. XIACF’s SI was 23.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.73% from 20.51M shares previously. With 3.40 million avg volume, 7 days are for XIAOMI CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XIACF)’s short sellers to cover XIACF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 55,441 shares traded. Xiaomi Corporation (OTCMKTS:XIACF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc increased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 305.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 33,067 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 43,886 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 10,819 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $9.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 73,341 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet firm with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.68 billion. The firm offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Internet services, including content, entertainment, financial services, and productivity tools.

Menta Capital Llc decreased Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) stake by 11,150 shares to 7,144 valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) stake by 54,900 shares and now owns 18,231 shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.63% or 109,238 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 156,886 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com accumulated 1.74 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. 6.84 million are held by Greenhaven Inc. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Limited has invested 0.17% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 10,391 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 2,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 11,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 10,020 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 37,897 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 623,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 89,297 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 20.80 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.08% or 10,439 shares in its portfolio.