Menta Capital Lifted Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding by $547,680 as Stock Price Rose; Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Agree Realty (ADC) by $1.69 Million

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 158.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 3,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 5,485 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 2,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 777,870 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 24,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 260,496 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, down from 284,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 47,527 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.48 million for 24.94 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 180,026 shares to 579,190 shares, valued at $142.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. 1,000 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $63,680 were bought by Erlich Craig. $3,174 worth of stock was bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital holds 0% or 1,072 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% or 10,180 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 4,727 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,018 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 64,252 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 5.45M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America, a New York-based fund reported 30,997 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Lc has invested 0.03% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Hanseatic Management Serv Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 2,265 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 100 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability. First Tru LP owns 55,316 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 23,927 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). State Street holds 0.03% or 2.41M shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Comm owns 30 shares. Kwmg Limited Com invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 19,200 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 1,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 7,685 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 713,570 shares. 300 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.13% or 13,376 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 685 shares or 0% of the stock. Agf invested in 0.07% or 40,131 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

