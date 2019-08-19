Menta Capital Lifted Its Genesco (GCO) Position; As Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Value Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Holding

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 14,038 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 7,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 173,046 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCO); 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 21,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.03M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 307,631 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 7,600 shares to 21,487 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,400 shares, and cut its stake in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 656,325 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 83,729 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 394,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,982 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 15,677 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 55,384 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 144 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm Ny holds 27,317 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 24,032 shares. Moreover, Smith Graham Inv Limited Partnership has 0.99% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 198,335 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 7,963 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 13,900 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. 2.95M were reported by Blackrock.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $79.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp reported 1.58 million shares stake. Ci Inc owns 156,931 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Ltd has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hightower Ltd Liability invested in 11,412 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has 51,511 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Boston Prns reported 1.53M shares. Oppenheimer Communication Inc holds 20,424 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Parametric Assocs Llc accumulated 417,572 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 924,632 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 7,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sei Invs owns 0.05% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 84,211 shares. Vanguard holds 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 9.49 million shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

