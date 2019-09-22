Menta Capital Lifted Hillenbrand (HI) Position by $458,757; Hub Group (HUBG) Share Price Rose While Walthausen & Company Has Raised Its Position

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 18,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 140,358 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, up from 121,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 567,677 shares traded or 114.57% up from the average. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The hedge fund held 33,250 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 21,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 1.11M shares traded or 42.14% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold HUBG shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 30.42 million shares or 0.44% more from 30.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 2,690 shares. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 16 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 136,284 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cardinal accumulated 12,177 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 56,702 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 66,980 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 4,838 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 30,942 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications invested in 19,343 shares. Amer Intll Gru Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 24,862 shares. 11,608 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. James Rech invested 0.02% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 337,339 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 14,810 shares to 414,134 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 55,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold HI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 48.25 million shares or 0.64% more from 47.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd accumulated 66,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 83,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Finance accumulated 7,507 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 49,933 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 5,378 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Texas Yale invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 268,746 shares stake. Clarkston Capital accumulated 994,610 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 501,769 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.11% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 11,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 1.61M shares. Alberta Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 57,400 shares.