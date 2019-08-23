Menta Capital Lifted By $308,200 Its Itron (ITRI) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering A. O. Smith (AOS)

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 31.30% above currents $46.46 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Boenning \u0026 Scattergood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $62 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

Menta Capital Llc increased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 132.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 6,700 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock rose 18.93%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 11,760 shares with $549,000 value, up from 5,060 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 215,250 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.64 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 18.64 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 851,661 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold A. O. Smith Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 631,632 shares. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.54% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 736,348 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 2,217 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs stated it has 0.14% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Icon Advisers Company reported 208,828 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 133,738 shares. Opus Gru Llc invested in 0.26% or 18,246 shares. State Street has 9.33M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 672,504 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 32,910 shares. Waddell Reed Financial has 0.26% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1.97M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr LP owns 0.03% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 350,923 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Frontier Management Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). State Street Corporation has 968,283 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 51,840 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 162,373 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 6,806 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,204 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ameriprise holds 186,559 shares. The California-based Menta Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 7,055 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 146,000 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 21,188 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 13,642 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity. 48,395 shares were sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, worth $2.74 million.