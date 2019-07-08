Menta Capital Increases Position in National Instrs (NATI); As Aon Plc (AON) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased Stake

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 175.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 202,882 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,300 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $197.21. About 148,665 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $363,025 activity. The insider LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,028 shares worth $88,565.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 36,907 shares to 67,587 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 9,000 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18 million for 26.22 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

