Menta Capital Increased Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Shares Declined

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 26,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,439 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.99M, down from 216,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 3,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, up from 5,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $110.24. About 976,699 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. The insider Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32M. 2,889 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony. 19,436 shares were sold by Gibbs David W, worth $1.83M.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 11,562 shares to 19,264 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,231 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 45,524 shares to 593,502 shares, valued at $43.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17B for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

