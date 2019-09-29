Menta Capital Increased Its Premier (PINC) Stake by $694,122; Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $824,239

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 1,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 14,370 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, down from 15,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 317,290 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 114.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 17,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The hedge fund held 33,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 15,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.04M shares traded or 71.41% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 20/03/2018 – Premier Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PINC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 60.71 million shares or 2.03% more from 59.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 143,500 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.22% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 474,147 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). 522,330 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) owns 2,568 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Limited reported 34,120 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). 282,294 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc. Wells Fargo Mn reported 702,320 shares. First Lp stated it has 153,241 shares. 125,732 are owned by Nordea Inv Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.22 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,111 shares. Bokf Na owns 22,509 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Inc reported 0.01% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Premier, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Premier Inc. Receives National Recognition for Enterprise Resource Planning Solution – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charlotteâ€™s Premier to acquire Stanson Health for over $51M – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MKM bearish on Curaleaf and Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 10,905 shares to 8,206 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 40,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,992 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 3,829 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 2,498 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 51,523 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cheyne Capital Mngmt (Uk) Llp invested in 2,000 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny owns 94,359 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 229 shares. Mariner Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 957 shares. Architects Inc has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 143 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 67,728 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Captrust Finance Advsr invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hitchwood Management LP reported 125,000 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 8,729 shares to 191,995 shares, valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 355,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).