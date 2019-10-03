Menta Capital Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Roper Industries Has 1.15 Sentiment

Menta Capital Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 55.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 7,494 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 20,984 shares with $952,000 value, up from 13,490 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $80.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 2.26 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM

Roper Industries Inc (ROP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 284 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 247 sold and decreased their stakes in Roper Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 95.01 million shares, down from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Roper Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 32 to 29 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 228 Increased: 196 New Position: 88.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 11.11% above currents $48.96 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3.

Menta Capital Llc decreased Outfront Media Inc stake by 18,000 shares to 36,821 valued at $950,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) stake by 73,408 shares and now owns 26,914 shares. Yum China Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York accumulated 9,845 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Moreover, Argi Service has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,044 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 27,248 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta holds 0.1% or 16,852 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 404,683 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). -based Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has invested 2.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 439,304 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr reported 3,931 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 4,605 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Commerce has 204,801 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,744 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Regions Financial invested in 0.4% or 790,631 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $337.83. About 95,055 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $35.14 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 31.48 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.