Menta Capital Increased By $305,000 Its Under Armour (UA) Position; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Position

Menta Capital Llc increased Under Armour Inc (UA) stake by 67.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 12,200 shares as Under Armour Inc (UA)’s stock rose 3.35%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 30,377 shares with $770,000 value, up from 18,177 last quarter. Under Armour Inc now has $8.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 395,351 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) stake by 218.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp acquired 274,500 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 400,000 shares with $18.14 million value, up from 125,500 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) now has $83.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 3.43M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Menta Capital Llc decreased Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 52,725 shares to 12,146 valued at $120,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Avangrid Inc stake by 20,522 shares and now owns 4,222 shares. Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Capital invested in 0.24% or 23,642 shares. Schmidt P J Management Incorporated reported 27,558 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 329 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 27,066 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Llc, Vermont-based fund reported 17,585 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Saturna Cap has invested 0.9% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clark Capital Management invested 1.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amica Retiree holds 0.26% or 7,076 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Bank & Trust And Trust owns 20,777 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 2.09 million shares. First Trust Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 147,009 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Mngmt. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.29% or 5.42 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 6.75% above currents $50.96 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 452,154 shares to 878,246 valued at $81.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced L3 Technologies Inc stake by 73,042 shares and now owns 11,112 shares. Fox Corp was reduced too.