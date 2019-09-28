Menta Capital Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $363,648; Garrison Capital Has 0.43 Sentiment

Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.01, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 6 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 14 decreased and sold equity positions in Garrison Capital Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.55 million shares, down from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Garrison Capital Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Menta Capital Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 45.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 192 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 614 shares with $1.16M value, up from 422 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $853.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Management Corp has 110,704 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Tompkins stated it has 1,883 shares. Telemark Asset Management invested in 50,000 shares. Westport Asset Inc reported 500 shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Mngmt has 4.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,104 shares. Wespac Ltd Liability accumulated 0.44% or 312 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Moore And owns 1,192 shares. New England Retirement reported 1.66% stake. Raymond James Tru Na reported 7,890 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Malaga Cove Lc holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,732 shares. 9,174 are held by Appleton Partners Ma. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman Brock Limited Company has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nwi Mgmt LP accumulated 80,000 shares or 12.56% of the stock.

Menta Capital Llc decreased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 3,583 shares to 3,223 valued at $433,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) stake by 9,700 shares and now owns 14,610 shares. Uniti Group Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

Caxton Corp holds 9.58% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. for 1.22 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 129,014 shares. The Illinois-based Drw Securities Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,076 shares.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $111.70 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 3,679 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) has declined 15.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018