Menta Capital Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) Has Raised by $965,472 as Market Value Declined; Denali Advisors Increases Position in Dish Network Cl A (DISH)

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 66,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 162,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 96,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 2.45 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 349.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 20,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 25,868 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 5,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 3.70M shares traded or 29.67% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 138,768 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 2.67 million shares. Farmers & Merchants stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 2.04M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 10,701 shares. First Business Services holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 9,931 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 425 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 31,628 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 9,754 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0.02% or 4,390 shares. 107,044 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Qs Llc has 79,020 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 15,700 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 42,899 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 24,300 shares to 67,400 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 14,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,249 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES, worth $306,700.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,800 shares to 65,900 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corp invested in 13,913 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Loews invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 848,932 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 169,696 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 13,773 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.05% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Prudential Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 162,300 are owned by Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 3.02 million shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Cna Fin holds 0.87% or 130,000 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 7,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 3,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant invested in 130,555 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 573,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

