Menta Capital Has Upped Mckesson (MCK) Position By $480,402; Last Week Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Coverage

Menta Capital Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 152.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 4,106 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 6,806 shares with $797,000 value, up from 2,700 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $25.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $143.79. About 1.42 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M

Among 4 analysts covering Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Polymetal International PLC has GBX 1300 highest and GBX 850 lowest target. GBX 1082.50’s average target is -5.46% below currents GBX 1145 stock price. Polymetal International PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) on Friday, July 5 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by JP Morgan. See Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) latest ratings:

Menta Capital Llc decreased Vereit Inc stake by 38,184 shares to 26,800 valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 17,986 shares and now owns 32,300 shares. Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 3.28% above currents $143.79 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse.

Another recent and important Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Polyplank AB (publ) (STO:POLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019.