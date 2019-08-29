Menta Capital Has Upped Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake by $547,680 as Share Price Rose; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $573,528

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 79.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 12,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151,000, down from 15,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 293,992 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 158.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 3,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 5,485 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 2,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $185.66. About 300,482 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81 million for 10.33 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 4,888 shares to 6,394 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 18,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

