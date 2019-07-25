Menta Capital Has Upped Its Wendys Co (WEN) Position by $388,365; Share Value Rose; Firefly Value Partners LP Increased Its Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) as Market Value Declined

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 22,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,882 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, up from 31,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.82M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES COMMODITY PRESSURE EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – DECLARATION OF REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 8.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 7.31M shares traded or 81.69% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 1,302 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 232,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc stated it has 16,787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comm Comml Bank has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Point72 Asset Management Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 70,695 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited reported 10,456 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 52,847 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). State Street Corporation reported 4.68 million shares stake. 345,200 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. New York-based Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Federated Pa accumulated 232,341 shares. Burney reported 0.02% stake.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 9,000 shares to 7,188 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,136 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).