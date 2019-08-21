Menta Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) by $351,900 as Stock Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Upped Its Holding by $1.97 Million as Shares Declined

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 124.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 574,453 shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 131,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 412,435 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 281,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.75 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sends Letter to Starboard; 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.34M shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 727,347 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 221 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,901 were reported by Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 19 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Psagot Invest House Limited has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 453 shares. 72,070 are held by Mitchell Cap Management. Triangle Secs Wealth stated it has 169,743 shares. Teton holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 11,652 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 120,944 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 38,000 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3,045 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,600 shares to 10,394 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 34,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 76,432 shares to 170,911 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 44,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,178 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Llc reported 97,152 shares. 58,022 are held by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 44.31M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 32,944 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Federated Investors Pa reported 104,349 shares. Voya Management Limited holds 0.01% or 183,241 shares. New York-based Bbr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pinnacle Associates reported 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 51,908 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 37,782 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 25,764 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 32,982 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 5,389 shares.