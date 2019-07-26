Menta Capital Has Trimmed Nice LTD (NICE) Holding; Eaton Vance Management Decreased Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Stake

Eaton Vance Management decreased Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) stake by 40.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 210,994 shares as Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)’s stock declined 3.09%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 314,540 shares with $7.31 million value, down from 525,534 last quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co now has $1.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 61,890 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018

Menta Capital Llc decreased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 35.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc sold 5,600 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 19.28%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 10,394 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 15,994 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.53. About 56,867 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is Worth Investing in Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Garden & Pet Company Names New Independent Director – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) President and CEO to Retire – StreetInsider.com” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $51.29M for 7.79 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management increased Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) stake by 50,738 shares to 167,470 valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) stake by 35,895 shares and now owns 752,557 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.11M for 36.89 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 3,360 shares to 5,485 valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 2,400 shares and now owns 4,368 shares. Dropbox Inc was raised too.