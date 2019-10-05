Menta Capital Has Trimmed Mckesson (MCK) Holding; Shorts at Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Raised By 5.41%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) had an increase of 5.41% in short interest. AGIO’s SI was 9.09M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.41% from 8.62 million shares previously. With 555,300 avg volume, 16 days are for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s short sellers to cover AGIO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 460,049 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Agios Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Menta Capital Llc decreased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 52.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc analyzed 3,583 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)'s stock rose 16.75%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 3,223 shares with $433,000 value, down from 6,806 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $24.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.72M shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0% or 3,564 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd has 9,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 9,700 shares stake. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 369,139 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 416,780 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.53M shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Spark Investment Llc accumulated 94,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 1.49M are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co. Trexquant Investment L P has invested 0.09% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Northern Corporation owns 299,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc increased Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 8,964 shares to 18,064 valued at $783,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Schneider National Inc stake by 32,469 shares and now owns 62,007 shares. Everbridge Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.80’s average target is 14.63% above currents $130.68 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14300 target in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.40M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.08% or 321,284 shares. Park Corporation Oh stated it has 3,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside National Bank holds 193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 270,338 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 9,998 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 80,377 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 64,736 shares. Qv Invsts holds 32,900 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.31% or 5.59M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 144,827 shares. First Natl Tru holds 2,629 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 44,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset invested in 0.09% or 5,842 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Llc has 37,766 shares.