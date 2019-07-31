Menta Capital Has Trimmed Kforce (KFRC) Stake By $315,000; 2 Analysts Bullish Hess (HES)

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. See Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) latest ratings:

Menta Capital Llc decreased Kforce Inc (KFRC) stake by 55.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as Kforce Inc (KFRC)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 7,188 shares with $252,000 value, down from 16,188 last quarter. Kforce Inc now has $866.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.04% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 213,148 shares traded or 75.47% up from the average. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has risen 11.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 9 sales for $11.56 million activity. Slentz Andrew P sold $143,326 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. 442 shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $25,079. HESS JOHN B sold 167,834 shares worth $8.87M. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G.. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079. 442 shares were bought by CHASE RODNEY F, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. The insider Hill Gregory P. sold 11,659 shares worth $622,591.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $19.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in natural gas and crude oil gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading natural gas and crude oil liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Hess Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 53,267 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Trustmark Bank Tru Department has 3,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commerce Savings Bank reported 0.01% stake. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 161 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 9,332 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% or 7,601 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pension accumulated 330,033 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 127,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 1.43 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp holds 0.02% or 214,860 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 48,358 shares.

The stock increased 4.61% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.86. About 4.39M shares traded or 50.51% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.91 million activity. 57,492 shares were sold by THOMAS ANDREW G, worth $1.91 million on Monday, February 4.

Menta Capital Llc increased Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 3,831 shares to 9,618 valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) stake by 70,900 shares and now owns 88,600 shares. Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was raised too.