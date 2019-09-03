Menta Capital Has Trimmed By $485,004 Its Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Position; ESR REIT UNIT (CGIUF) Sellers Increased By 9.1% Their Shorts

Menta Capital Llc decreased Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) stake by 47.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc sold 121,251 shares as Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE)’s stock rose 26.14%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 136,352 shares with $618,000 value, down from 257,603 last quarter. Aerohive Networks Inc now has $254.97M valuation. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management; 30/04/2018 – Aerohive® to Showcase Latest Innovations at Dell Technologies World; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 14/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces Completed Migration to Third-Generation HiveManager® Network Management and Analytics Application; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE)

ESR REIT UNIT (OTCMKTS:CGIUF) had an increase of 9.1% in short interest. CGIUF’s SI was 7.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.1% from 6.69 million shares previously. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.35. About 4,000 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. ESR-REIT (OTCMKTS:CGIUF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold HIVE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 5.83% more from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc accumulated 21,461 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,232 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 20,134 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,200 shares. S Squared Tech Ltd Llc accumulated 480,826 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Fin Mgmt Professionals owns 100 shares. 386,113 were reported by Tiaa Cref Management Lc. Blackrock holds 2.19 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 86,330 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Inv Management Ma has invested 0.32% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) or 37,487 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). 444,771 were accumulated by Geode Ltd Llc.

Menta Capital Llc increased Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 16,321 shares to 35,120 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Global Med Reit Inc stake by 45,340 shares and now owns 83,249 shares. Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was raised too.

ESR-REIT is a real estate investment trust externally managed by ESR Funds Management Limited. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Singapore. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in logistics, warehousing, light industrial, car showroom and workshop to business park properties, which are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.