Menta Capital Has Raised By $892,809 Its Pulte Group (PHM) Stake; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Increased By $364,632 Its Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Position

Menta Capital Llc increased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 305.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 33,067 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 17.43%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 43,886 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 10,819 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $8.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 1.72M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) stake by 47.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 30,386 shares as Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)’s stock rose 29.36%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 94,677 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 64,291 last quarter. Stemline Therapeutics Inc now has $630.81 million valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 130,532 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $374,769 activity. $137,502 worth of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) shares were sold by Hoberman Kenneth. $374,769 worth of stock was sold by Bergstein Ivan on Thursday, February 14.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Delek Us Hldgs Inc New stake by 114,524 shares to 661,017 valued at $24.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) stake by 18,407 shares and now owns 39,696 shares. New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 12. H.C. Wainwright maintained Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 500 shares. Artal Group Sa accumulated 400,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.01% or 1.36 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) or 13,786 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 514,229 shares. Citigroup has 7,735 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 1.70M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 1.21M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 64,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Hikari Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 15,136 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 20,580 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.81% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 892,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Among 5 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Thursday, January 17 to “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, January 11 by RBC Capital Markets.

