Menta Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Tetra Tech New (TTEK) by $536,192 as Stock Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Has Upped by National Asset Management Inc

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.03. About 332,020 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,256 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 4.15 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.50 million activity. LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER also sold $181,609 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares. $441,923 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Wednesday, February 6. CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L sold $35,938 worth of stock.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $44.45M for 25.63 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.71% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 27,900 shares to 36,562 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 22,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners has 752,090 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.84% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 7,820 were reported by Everence Capital Management. Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru holds 0.01% or 715 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 37,982 shares. 31,876 were reported by Columbus Circle Invsts. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 1,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 28 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 60,800 are held by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Renaissance Gru Ltd reported 7,455 shares. First Wilshire owns 217,604 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 10,103 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.12% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 33,640 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ally has 1.5% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 7,857 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Credit Agricole S A holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.33% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, St Germain D J has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Freestone Holdg Lc has invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 9.16M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Wendell David Associate Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Huntington National Bank accumulated 133,263 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd accumulated 83,979 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Indexiq Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lincoln Corporation accumulated 6,875 shares. Condor Mngmt invested in 0.27% or 19,055 shares. Weik Capital Management accumulated 0.79% or 18,330 shares.