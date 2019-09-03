Menta Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $672,360 as Stock Declined; Stephens Has Decreased Its Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake by $1.07 Million

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 25,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 16,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 41,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 3.16M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 13,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 21,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 34,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 356,912 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $67.65M for 13.33 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,276 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Ser has invested 0.06% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 75,297 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens State Bank & Tru Com holds 0.05% or 5,346 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 2.26 million shares stake. Fmr Lc reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 4,137 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 21,490 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 8,047 shares. 71,583 were reported by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Co holds 386,981 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 549,583 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd holds 0.62% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 233,135 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 42,746 shares to 80,038 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 13,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,321 shares to 35,120 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 9,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $112.25M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

