Menta Capital Has Lifted Position in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by $649,306 as Share Value Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Creative Planning Has Upped Its Stake by $1.74 Million as Share Price Declined

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by 137.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 17,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 29,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 12,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 78,939 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 08/05/2018 – David L. Heimbach Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Net $60.6M; 08/05/2018 – DAVID L. HEIMBACH JOINS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS AS COO; 13/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Changes Entrance Fee to Address Infrastructure Needs & Improve Visitor Experience; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q OPER REV. $151.6M, EST. $155.7M; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 24/04/2018 – USCIS: 5/03/2018 5 – 7 p.m. (Eastern) USCIS Library Information Desk Shenandoah Branch Library 2111 SW 19 St. Miami, FL 33145; 22/04/2018 – DJ Shenandoah Telecommunications Compa, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHEN)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 613.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 8,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 9,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58 million shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW)

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,669 shares to 860,201 shares, valued at $75.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 6,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,799 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 238,769 are held by Westfield Company Lp. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.06% or 35,119 shares in its portfolio. Israel-based Clal Ins has invested 1.62% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bb&T Corporation holds 5,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management Com has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,485 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nwi LP owns 175,000 shares. Synovus invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oakworth Capital reported 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Field & Main Bank & Trust owns 3,820 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 94,464 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0.06% or 609 shares in its portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 8,785 shares to 4,624 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 16,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,047 shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.