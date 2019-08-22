Menta Capital Has Increased Stake in Legg Mason (LM) by $472,257 as Shares Rose; Veracyte (VCYT) Shareholder Pier Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 166,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 205,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 372,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 169,936 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 17,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 39,838 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 22,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 387,703 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 891 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 193,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.05% or 1.22 million shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc has invested 0.86% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Great Lakes Ltd holds 12,787 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 30,500 shares. 46,041 are owned by Stevens Ltd Partnership. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 21,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 882,498 shares. Intll Gru Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 279,579 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 384 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 18,491 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 7,600 shares to 21,487 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 34,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,240 shares, and cut its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 172,601 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated owns 29,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Lc holds 0.8% or 930,000 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 17,168 shares. Voloridge Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 17,109 shares. Prudential accumulated 409,584 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 35,691 shares. Citadel Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 162,254 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Management Lc has invested 0.27% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 2,344 were reported by Ameritas Ptnrs. Vanguard Inc reported 1.68 million shares stake.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services I (NYSE:WST) by 54,946 shares to 84,506 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 215,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.