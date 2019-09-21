Menta Capital Has Increased Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $438,840; Stock Value Rose; Pettee Investors Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $484,415; Stock Price Declined

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 6,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 130,474 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.17M, down from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 40,770 shares to 15,430 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 52,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,146 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).