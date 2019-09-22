Menta Capital Has Decreased Position in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $433,665; Canyon Capital Advisors Stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Decreased by $807,408 as Stock Value Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 6,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 6,749 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $472,000, down from 13,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.00 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 57,643 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 68,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 517,013 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50 million for 18.27 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $172.60M for 2.75 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio