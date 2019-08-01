Menta Capital Has Decreased Its Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Holding as Shares Declined; Elm Ridge Management Stake in Magna Intl (MGA) Cut by $1.00 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 64,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 85,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 262,640 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 11,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 19,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 30,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 40,559 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Flagstar to Audiocast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,412 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 4,861 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 246,656 shares. 51,922 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Com, Maryland-based fund reported 6,599 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Us Bank De invested in 4,615 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.15% or 34,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). California State Teachers Retirement reported 45,585 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.05% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 22,845 shares to 53,882 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 70,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

More notable recent Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “Build Institute expands reach in Michigan, Midwest – Crain’s Detroit Business” on March 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Flagstar Initiates Dividend and $50 Million Share Repurchase – PRNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wells Fargo Is Leaving the Midwest Behind – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $55.37 million for 8.81 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.09 million for 7.96 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.