Menta Capital Has Cut Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $480,122; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Holding by $9.51 Million

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 3,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 3,223 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433,000, down from 6,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 874,350 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 68,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 68,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 4.53M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $669.21 million for 10.20 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 993 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has 3,262 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Community Retail Bank Na has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,266 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 257,195 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 7,475 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd reported 3,250 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 64,237 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 14,534 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co holds 0.02% or 17,086 shares. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Amp Cap Invsts has 0.13% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 173,823 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 1,785 shares. 40,473 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets Inc. Cibc World accumulated 0.04% or 43,406 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt reported 25,533 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 17,997 shares to 26,297 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 55,887 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Llc reported 106,644 shares stake. Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forte Ltd Company Adv reported 0.97% stake. Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 264,604 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt holds 0.19% or 4,902 shares. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 54,053 shares. New York-based Cannell Peter B And Inc has invested 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 39,072 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 388,426 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt invested in 2.48% or 76,280 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 16.92 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 152,687 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 78,419 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio.

