Menta Capital Has Cut Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding By $1.08 Million; Last Week Wayfair Inc. (W) Coverage

Menta Capital Llc decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 81.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,308 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 14.82%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 2,136 shares with $248,000 value, down from 11,444 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 214,565 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 29 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, February 25. Loop Capital Markets maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $195 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. CFRA maintained the shares of W in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. See Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) latest ratings:

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 selling transactions for $9.47 million activity. Conine Steven also sold $1.67M worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares. Rodrigues Romero sold $3,591 worth of stock. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120. On Monday, February 4 the insider Shah Niraj sold $1.56 million. Oblak Steve had sold 152 shares worth $16,542 on Friday, February 1. 500 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares with value of $57,790 were sold by Macri Edmond.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Wayfair Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Comm The reported 2,419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.12M shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,196 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1,033 shares. 160,122 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Pcl. 2.04M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Aperio Group Ltd Company has 10,447 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Omers Administration reported 7,700 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 4,000 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability owns 0.39% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 12,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 4,849 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt reported 45,005 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Trust accumulated 369,096 shares.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Wayfair Stock Sank 7% Today – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Investors Are Paying a Premium for Wayfair – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair -2.6% as COO, CTO announce retirements – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $12.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately eight million products for the home sector under various brands.

The stock decreased 3.16% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 621,302 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 22. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of KSU in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 22 with “Strong Buy”. Citigroup maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $130 target. JP Morgan maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Menta Capital Llc increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 14,434 shares to 25,792 valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) stake by 31,200 shares and now owns 53,131 shares. Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 859,112 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 429,216 shares. Johnson Group, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 831 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 208,790 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 3,613 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 10,696 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.08% or 4.85M shares in its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct owns 86,660 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd has invested 1.67% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Country Club Na has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 86,534 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Management owns 16,780 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,067 shares.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85M for 17.75 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.