Menta Capital Has Cut By $568,447 Its City Office Reit (CIO) Stake; 8 Bullish Analysts Covering ON Semiconductor (ON)

Among 10 analysts covering ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ON Semi had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Susquehanna. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. See ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $26 Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $14.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

Menta Capital Llc decreased City Office Reit Inc (CIO) stake by 59.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc sold 51,677 shares as City Office Reit Inc (CIO)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 35,407 shares with $400,000 value, down from 87,084 last quarter. City Office Reit Inc now has $481.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 352,635 shares traded or 86.70% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has risen 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 2.61M shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 14.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 31/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Demonstrate Solutions Across the Power Spectrum for Automotive and Industrial Sectors at PCIM; 21/03/2018 – BYU Law and Business Schools to Jointly Host Ethics and Compliance Conference; 02/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Host Financial Analyst Day; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Acquires Ireland-Based SensL Technologies; 27/03/2018 – ON Semiconductor Names 2017 Supplier Award Winners; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – ON Semiconductor & Plug and Play to Assure Next Generation of Innovation; 19/04/2018 – CHINA FUND SAYS CONTINUE TO BE POSITIVE ON SEMICONDUCTOR CYCLE GIVEN CONSOLIDATION OF SUPPLIERS AND RISING SOURCES OF END DEMAND; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $1.41B-$1.46B; 07/03/2018 – Scania and Ahola Transport Agree on Semi-autonomous Platooning

More notable recent ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Late Surge Helps S&P Join NASDAQ in the Green – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Nasdaq ends at a record as bets on a Fed rate cut in July climb; S&P 500 touches 3000 – MarketWatch” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Record for NASDAQ as Rate Cut Seems Likely – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “This tech stock is on the cusp of a 20-year breakout, says chart watcher – CNBC” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Avison Young poaches JLL researcher John Sikaitis for global post – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “The stock market is inches away from a new high and the Fed could push it over the top – CNBC” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.10 million for 10.85 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.