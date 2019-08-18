Menta Capital Has Cut By $1.28 Million Its Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Holding; Corecommodity Management Increased Its Encana (ECA) Holding

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 549.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 171,772 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 203,011 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 31,239 last quarter. Encana Corp now has $5.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact

Menta Capital Llc decreased Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) stake by 63.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc sold 106,388 shares as Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 61,835 shares with $802,000 value, down from 168,223 last quarter. Arbor Rlty Tr Inc now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 924,759 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Encana (ECA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana Corp has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $8.29’s average target is 96.45% above currents $4.22 stock price. Encana Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. GMP Securities maintained the shares of ECA in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arbor Realty Trust declares $0.29 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arbor Realty Q2 FFO beats; dividend increased 4% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 17,324 shares. 18 are owned by Loomis Sayles L P. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 174,890 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 187,243 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Asset Management holds 15,457 shares. 37,969 are owned by Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd Co. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 51,109 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 19,163 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.03% or 31,112 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.07% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 46,243 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 61,835 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 24,394 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 100,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 4,106 shares to 6,806 valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) stake by 22,845 shares and now owns 53,882 shares. National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) was raised too.