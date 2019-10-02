Menta Capital Has Cut Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stake By $664,350; Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 72 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 45 sold and trimmed equity positions in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 18.05 million shares, down from 18.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Heartland Financial USA Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 32 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Menta Capital Llc decreased Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) stake by 59.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc sold 44,290 shares as Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 29,838 shares with $462,000 value, down from 74,128 last quarter. Audiocodes Ltd now has $560.69M valuation. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 206,053 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier And Associates Inc has 175,391 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 728 are held by Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc). Dorsey Wright & Associate has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 1,234 shares. Citigroup has 1,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Susquehanna Group Llp has 20,961 shares. 14,441 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 45,933 shares. Ameriprise reported 18,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Vanguard invested in 0% or 482,435 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 31,979 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Product Prtn Lc has 0.02% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 21,122 shares. Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 162 shares.

Menta Capital Llc increased Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 8,964 shares to 18,064 valued at $783,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 3,337 shares and now owns 5,215 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AudioCodes Introduces Meeting Insightsâ„¢ – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Heartland Financial USA’s (NASDAQ:HTLF) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTLF) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co holds 11.93% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. for 1.65 million shares. Accredited Investors Inc. owns 129,035 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 1.54 million shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 23,828 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41,760 activity.

Analysts await Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 4.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.97 per share. HTLF’s profit will be $34.12M for 11.77 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Heartland Financial USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 38,914 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) has declined 17.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c