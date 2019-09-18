Menta Capital Has Boosted Under Armour (UA) Stake by $305,000; As Block H & R (HRB) Share Value Rose, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Raised by $5.28 Million Its Holding

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 182,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.77M, up from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. It closed at $24.05 lastly. It is down 10.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 30,377 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 18,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.65M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44,799 shares to 741,792 shares, valued at $40.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 58,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,572 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 36,418 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 119,851 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Lc has 0.11% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). British Columbia Invest Management reported 82,775 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,856 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Glenmede Na holds 178,373 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 4.56 million shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). World Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 14,367 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 93,170 shares. Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 852,438 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10,531 shares to 9,869 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 44,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.