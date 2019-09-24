Menta Capital Has Boosted Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position; Primecap Management Company Has Decreased Entegris (ENTG) Holding

Primecap Management Company decreased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 0.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 9,500 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Primecap Management Company holds 4.78 million shares with $178.37M value, down from 4.79 million last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $6.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 213,577 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018

Menta Capital Llc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 80.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 6,300 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 14,100 shares with $833,000 value, up from 7,800 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $43.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 1.22M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog

Primecap Management Company increased United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) stake by 510,000 shares to 1.12 million valued at $145.32 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 453,300 shares and now owns 4.46 million shares. Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) was raised too.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 26.46 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snyder Capital Mgmt LP holds 4.92% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 2.94 million shares. Moreover, Dupont has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 16,951 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 109,361 shares. Stifel Financial holds 454,221 shares. Macquarie holds 0% or 4,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,320 shares. Putnam Investments Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 177,616 shares. Primecap Management Comm Ca accumulated 4.78 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Systematic Financial LP holds 462,043 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 1.52M shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.03% or 8,955 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 845,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Menta Capital Llc decreased Outfront Media Inc stake by 18,000 shares to 36,821 valued at $950,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc stake by 19,600 shares and now owns 47,987 shares. Innovative Indl Pptys Inc was reduced too.