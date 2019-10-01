Menta Capital Has Boosted Its Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 18.19% above currents $54.15 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. See AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) latest ratings:

Menta Capital Llc increased Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) stake by 87.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 11,304 shares as Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII)'s stock rose 10.85%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 24,204 shares with $787,000 value, up from 12,900 last quarter. Federated Invs Inc Pa now has $3.21B valuation.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

