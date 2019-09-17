Menta Capital Decreased Paccar (PCAR) Position as Valuation Declined; Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $1.95 Million

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 41.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 11,097 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, down from 18,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.21 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 11,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 67,480 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.41M, down from 78,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.12M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PACCAR (PCAR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paccar (PCAR) Down 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 7,031 shares to 19,637 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Fitbit Inc.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51M for 10.74 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.18% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Evergreen Cap Management Limited invested in 267,072 shares. 201,809 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.09% or 35,000 shares. Grimes has invested 0.44% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 9,437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 2,793 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd reported 0% stake. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.04% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Walleye Trading Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,508 shares. Perkins Coie stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,514 shares. Capital World has 0.08% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 4.80M shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 24,455 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 5,844 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (NYSE:SID) by 184,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,000 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.