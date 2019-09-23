Menta Capital Decreased Its Stake in Sabre (SABR) as Stock Value Rose; As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $43.80 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 509,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250.29 million, down from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 1.43M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 40,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 15,430 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $343,000, down from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 584,082 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.23M for 16.28 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CarMax Rolls into Texas with New Online Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Used car retailer hiring 400 at Tempe call center – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CarMax Hiring More Than 850 Automotive Technicians and Detailers Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 632,630 shares. Founders Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 159,947 shares or 4.93% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 575,405 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company owns 82,317 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 353,180 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 194,792 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 395,672 were reported by Mar Vista Invest Ptnrs Llc. 6.08M are held by Akre Mgmt Limited. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 49,058 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 75 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.01 million shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10.56M shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 2.32 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Johnson Fin Grp Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 225 shares.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26M for 31.96 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabre (SABR) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs to Aid Altice Portugal’s IT Modernization Journey – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3.35M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 59,884 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Raymond James holds 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 957,372 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 182,023 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 79,925 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 19,627 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.27% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 1.47M shares. Sigma Planning holds 22,340 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Trust LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 372,251 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 15,035 shares to 37,408 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaukos Corp by 5,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.