Menta Capital Decreased Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Position by $417,600; Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Boosted by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 7,075 shares as the company's stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,872 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 56,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc analyzed 23,200 shares as the company's stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.77M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares to 124,935 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,255 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 9,659 shares to 42,292 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

